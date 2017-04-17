'Sinister' things going on in the bond market, recession a possibility, strategist says

While there are geopolitical issues right now around the globe, strategist David Nelson told CNBC on Monday there are "more sinister things" happening in the bond market right now.

He called the 10-year Treasury's drop last week below 2.3 percent "kind of a line in the sand" because he's been looking for yields to break out to the upside, to about 2.6 percent. That, he said, would confirm the reflation trade and the market rally.

"We're breaking down now. You've got the long end of the curve coming in. You've got the short end of the curve going up because the Fed is starting to hike rates. You're starting to flatten the yield curve," the chief strategist for Bellpointe Asset Management said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"At some point in time, economists are going to start using the 'r' word," he said, referring to a recession.