Steve Ballmer puts the entire government in a spreadsheet

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has not been satisfied to only be the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and a teacher at Stanford and USC.

He's also trying to improve political discourse by making government financial data easier to access. And he's doing it by publishing data structured similarly to the 10-K filings companies issue each year — expenses, revenues and key metrics pulled from dozens of government data sources and compiled into a single massive collection of tables.

Companies typically organize revenue into segments, and Ballmer's USAFacts team has done the same. The U.S. government "10-K" pulls its segments from the missions mandated by the preamble to the Constitution:

Establish justice and ensure domestic tranquility

Provide for the common defense

Promote the general welfare

Secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.

Here's how the spending on those missions has increased over the last few decades: