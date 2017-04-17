Dow climbs more than 100 points as geopolitical worries ease; real estate leads

    ×

    U.S. equities rose on Monday as a weekend filled with geopolitical worries ended more calmly than investors expected, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising more than 100 points.

    Boeing and IBM contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with real estate and industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent.

    "I think this is a relief rally," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Are out of the woods? No. I still think we're in the midst of a pullback" given geopolitical conditions.

    Vice President Mike Pence said the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

    Pence made the comments on the border between North and South Korea a day after North Korea's failed missile test. The Trump administration is working with China and its allies on a response to North Korea's missile program.

    Futures and bond yields had traded mostly lower Monday morning before turning around.

    "The fact that Pence was able to go there and come out unharmed led some bulls back into the market," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "This is a combination of relief in financial markets and the geopolitical front."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017, in New York City.
    Getty Images
    The benchmark 10-year note yield hit its lowest level since Nov. 17 before bouncing back to trade around 2.23 percent. Gold futures, which had been a popular trade over the past week, also traded off its session highs.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded more than 5 percent lower near 15. The index briefly broke above 16 last week.

    Investors went home on Thursday on edge after the U.S. dropped "the mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan. The U.S. used GBU-43 bomb on a cave complex believed to have ISIS fighters.

    Meanwhile, earnings season was set to kick into full gear this week, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and eBay, among others, set to report this week. Netflix was also set to report Monday after the close.

    Investors have high hopes for first-quarter earnings, with Wall Street expecting the best season since 2011. But it's the second-quarter guidance that has Nick Raich of The Earnings Scout worried.

    In a Monday note, The Earnings Scout's CEO said that just six of the 29 S&P 500 components that had reported also raised their second-quarter estimates, while 18 lowered them.

    "It remains highly likely that 2Q 2017 EPS estimates will go lower as more companies report and this week, there will be 69 more companies in the S&P 500 reporting," Raich said.

    In economic news, the Empire State index hit 5.2 in April, well below the 16.4 print reached in March. The NAHB survey showed sentiment among homebuilders slipped.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 110 points, or 0.54 percent, to 20,563, with Boeing leading all 30 components higher.

    The S&P 500 gained 12 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,341, with real estate leading all 11 sectors higher.

    The Nasdaq advanced 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to trade at 5,840.

    About three stocks advanced for every decliner at the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 193 million and a composite volume of 879 million in late-morning trade.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Netflix, United Continental, JB Hunt, M&T Bank, Celanese, Barracuda Networks, Pinnacle Financial

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson and Johnson, UnitedHealth, Charles Schwab, Comerica, Yahoo, Harley-Davidson, Progressive, Omnicom, GNC Holdings, Intuitive Surgical,

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Business leaders survey

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    Wednesday

    Earnings: BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, American Express, eBay, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, TD Ameritrade, Textron, CSX, Canadian Pacific Railway, Qualcomm, Abbott Labs, Steel Dynamics, SLM

    2:00 p.m. Beige book

    Thursday

    Earnings: Travelers, Verizon, Blackstone, Philip Morris, ABB, Bank of NY Mellon, Alliance Data, PPG Industries, Imax, MGIC Investment, KeyCorp, Nucor, Janus, Visa, Sonoco Products, Sherwin-Williams, Mattel, NCR, Danaher

    8:30 a.m. Weekly claims

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed

    Friday

    Earnings: General Electric, Honeywell, NextEra Energy, Kansas City Southern, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Stanley Black and Decker, SunTrust, Morningstar, Steve Madden

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

