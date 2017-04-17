Dow climbs more than 100 points as geopolitical worries ease; real estate leads

U.S. equities rose on Monday as a weekend filled with geopolitical worries ended more calmly than investors expected, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising more than 100 points.

Boeing and IBM contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with real estate and industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent.

"I think this is a relief rally," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Are out of the woods? No. I still think we're in the midst of a pullback" given geopolitical conditions.

Vice President Mike Pence said the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

Pence made the comments on the border between North and South Korea a day after North Korea's failed missile test. The Trump administration is working with China and its allies on a response to North Korea's missile program.

Futures and bond yields had traded mostly lower Monday morning before turning around.

"The fact that Pence was able to go there and come out unharmed led some bulls back into the market," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "This is a combination of relief in financial markets and the geopolitical front."