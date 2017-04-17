We're getting closer to a real crisis with North Korea, retired US Army colonel says

The United States is trying hard to get China to engage in talks with North Korea, but that probably won't happen until North Korea agrees to suspend its nuclear program, retired U.S. Army Colonel Jack Jacobs told CNBC on Monday.
"We're getting closer and closer to a real crisis and that's because for decades we ignored the problem," the Medal of Honor recipient said in an interview with "Closing Bell."
On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.
"Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan," Pence said. "North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region."
Tensions have been escalating following repeated North Korean missile tests and concerns that it may soon conduct a sixth nuclear bomb test in defiance of U.N. sanctions.