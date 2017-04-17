Last minute tax tips Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 | 10:10 AM ET | 01:30

If you still haven't filed your taxes, you're not alone.

Throughout the filing season, fewer taxpayers have been submitting their individual income tax returns to the IRS early.

So far, the federal agency has gotten more than 103 million returns as of April 7, down 3.6 percent from the year-ago period. The filing season started on Jan. 23, and the deadline to pay any taxes owed is Tuesday, April 18.

The IRS expects to receive more than 153 million returns in total.