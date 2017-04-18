"Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver or gold."

You may have to read the quote more than once, but Bob Marley knew what he was talking about.

At the moment, investors seemingly disagree a bit with him, and they have pushed spot gold up around 8 percent higher since the beginning of the year.

The lack of wisdom from everyone with the desire to hurt others has meant the safe-haven trade has found a new pocket of geopolitical opportunity.

Nobody sane wants more people to die in Syria, and nobody sane wants to start a war with North Korea, but how to handle both these hotspots is easier said than done, and this is proving the case with the new U.S. administration, just as it was the old.

The potential for deflation is a thing of the good old days (like 2016), but even with inflation gods sprinkling inflation dust, gold as an inflation hedge is not the only reason to buy the metal.

Kieron Hodgson, a commodity and mining analyst from Panmure Gordon & Co, says that despite having a bullish outlook for the U.S. dollar, all other factors are in place to push the spot gold price higher.