This Apple HomeKit accessory gives you a new way to control your house

A new Apple HomeKit accessory can help you control your entire smart house with the tap of a button.

Logitech introduced the Pop Smart Button on Tuesday, and it works with Apple HomeKit-enabled devices, like smart blinds, light bulbs and more. Tap it, and you can have the smart devices in your house execute pre-determined tasks.

Trust me, it's a lot different from a light switch. As we rely more on our gadgets, it's easy to control anything from around the house. It's harder, however, to control multiple devices at once. And what if your phone is on another floor? That's where the Pop Smart Button comes in.

The Pop Smart Button is just a tiny device, about the size of a small coffee-table coaster. You can place them all around your house — on your bedside table, on the wall, on the counter — and program them to do all sorts of tasks.