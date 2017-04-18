Microsoft is in a good position to take on Amazon in cloud computing but the company still has "a lot of work to do", ex-Chief Executive Steve Ballmer told CNBC on Tuesday.

Speaking to CNBC, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team said the U.S. technology giant has strong products in Azure and Office 365 but that the competition against Amazon Web Services will be tough.

"I think the company is well-positioned, on the other hand (there is) a lot of work to do. I think that on the cloud side with Office 365 and Azure, the company's got a real shot but not a birth right, they are going to have to push very hard with Azure versus Amazon Web Services," Ballmer said.

