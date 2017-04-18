Samsung Galaxy S8 review – this is the future of smartphones

Samsung confirmed the larger model is already more popular, but I found it more cumbersome to use. It's hard to reach the top of the phone with one hand, which was frustrating. The 5.8-inch display size of the smaller Galaxy S8 was more than large enough for gaming and watching movies and much easier to hold.

And speaking of easier to hold, Samsung embedded the home button right into the display. There's a small area at the bottom of the screen that can be pressed to return back to the home screen at any time. It works great, and helps provide a much cleaner design.

I have two gripes about the phone's industrial design. First, the the back of the device feels slimy and gross really quickly. It also attracts fingerprints and looks pretty dirty even after just a few minutes of use. I recommend a case to help resolve this problem instantly. Second, the screen seemed to scratch really easily during a week of tests, even though I was careful to try to keep it from sharing a pocket with my keys.