Samsung Galaxy S8 review – this is the future of smartphones

Here's a secret: I wasn't excited for the Galaxy S8.
When Samsung first announced the smartphone, I felt like I was watching a replay of last year's Galaxy Note 7. A curved display, an iris scanner, and enough tech under the hood to make a geek's knees clatter with excitement. We've heard this story, though, and last year Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was recalled twice and ultimately killed due to faulty batteries. I had ordered and returned the phone twice, and so, for the first time in recent memory, I decided not to buy the Galaxy S8.