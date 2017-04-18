Disney's Jungle Book, Frozen, and the Star Wars franchise contributed to its success, according to a list of the top 150 global licensors published online by License Global. Disney released four billion-dollar box office movie smashes in 2016: "Captain America: Civil War," "Finding Dory," "Zootopia" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which helped it to the top spot.

But it wasn't just new releases which helped shift merchandise. Mickey Mouse, the character who made his debut in a 1928 movie, featured on a collection of Coach leather goods, while Disney also signed a deal with furniture company Ethan Allen which featured an "I see Minnie" rug for $249.

Second on the licensor list is publisher Meredith Corporation, owner of U.S. magazine titles including Family Circle and Martha Stewart Living, with retail sales of $22.8 billion. Its Better Homes and Gardens products are sold in a direct-to-retail deal with Walmart, and the brand also has a real estate arm.

Disney also out-earned competitors Universal Brand Development ($6.1 billion in retail sales), Warner Bros ($6.5 billion) and Iconix Brand Group ($12 billion), which owns Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip series.

Companies new to the list of 150 licensors include Guinness and Smirnoff owner Diageo, which made $400 million from selling licensed products in 2016, and horticulture brand Scotts Miracle-Gro, which made $96 million.

The ten largest licensors in the world, 2016, listed by retail sales

The Walt Disney Corporation ("Star Wars," "Zootopia") - $56.6 billion Meredith Corporation (Better Homes and Gardens, EatingWell) - $22.8 billion PVH Corp (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger) - $18 billion Iconix Brand Group (Peanuts comic strip) - $12 billion Warner Bros Consumer Products (Batman, Wonder Woman) - $6.5 billion Hasbro (My Little Pony, "Transformers") - $6.2 billion Universal Brand Development (Trolls, "The Secret Life of Pets") - $6.1 billion Nickelodeon ("Rugrats," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") - $5.5 billion Major League Baseball - $5.5 billion (estimate) IMG College Licensing - $4.5 billion

