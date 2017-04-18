Tesla faces threat of strike that could disrupt Model 3 production

A labor dispute is brewing at Tesla's German robotics unit that could potentially disrupt Tesla's plans to boost production, if workers choose to strike.

The German industrial workers union IG Metall is set to decide later Tuesday whether it will call a strike at Tesla Grohmann Advanced Automation in Prum to force Tesla to enter wage negotiations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla acquired manufacturing automation company Grohmann engineering in November 2016 to help the electric carmaker meet its goal of boosting annual car production from 84,000 in 2016 to a planned 500,000 cars in 2018 (and then to 1 million in 2020).

"As the machine that builds the machine," said a Tesla blog post announcing the acquisition, "our factories are so important that we believe they will ultimately deserve an order of magnitude more attention in engineering than what they produce."

"We continue to work directly with Tesla Grohmann employees and are prepared in the event there is an action initiated by the union," Tesla told CNBC in a written statement. "We don't anticipate any impact on the Model 3 timeline."

Tesla is working hard to begin production and make its first deliveries of the Model 3 sedan, which will be priced at around $35,000, this year.

IG Metall officials were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

