Trump companies don't always follow his 'buy American, hire American' pledge

President Donald Trump will promote his "buy American, hire American" policy again Tuesday — but his family's companies haven't always followed that pledge themselves.

After touring a Snap-on tools plant in Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, Trump plans to sign an executive order pushing the hiring of domestic workers by American companies.

The measure will aim to make it more difficult for businesses to hire lower-wage foreign workers, particularly through changes to the H-1B program favored by technology companies, The New York Times reported. The order will also direct a review of government rules related to the use of American companies for federal contracts.

But businesses owned by Trump and his family members don't always favor American workers.

Last year, Trump got approval to hire 64 foreign workers for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida through the government's H-2B visa program, according to the Palm Beach Post. Trump has heavily criticized the H-1B program, but not the H-2B, which applies to seasonal or temporary workers.

Trump defended the hiring move in a presidential debate last March, saying it is "very, very hard" to find workers to fill those jobs — which included positions for waiters, cooks and housekeepers, according to the Post report.