US Treasurys edge higher as investors focus on data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning as investors await fresh economic data and auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.2285 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8915 percent.
Tuesday will see the auction of $55 billion in four-week bills.
On the data front, housing starts, building permits and industrial production for March are all scheduled to be released by 9.15 a.m ET.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.05 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.54 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.39 a barrel, down 0.49 percent.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a U.S. government report suggested increased production levels.