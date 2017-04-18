    ×

    Market Insider

    Verizon CEO said he may be interested in merger with Disney, Comcast or CBS

    Pedestrians pass in front of a Verizon sign in New York City.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Pedestrians pass in front of a Verizon sign in New York City.

    The CEO of Verizon, Lowell McAdam is open to discussing the possibility of merging with Disney, Comcast, or CBS, according to a report from Bloomberg.

    Shares of Comcast and CBS both rose over 1 percent after the news as trading ended Tuesday. Disney shares ended the day slightly higher.

    McAdam told Bloomberg at their New York office, "If Brian [Roberts] came knocking on the door, I'd have a discussion with him about it."

    "Given what I know about architecture, financial requirement, cultural fit, there's never a dream deal," McAdam said.

    There's an M&A arms race going on in the telecom industry. Verizon rival AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015, is trying to get government approval for its $85 deal to buy Time Warner by the end of the year.

    Read more on this report at Bloomberg.

    (Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.)

    Watch: Verizon & Corning agree to deal

    Verizon & Corning agree to $1.05B, 3-year deal
    Verizon & Corning agree to $1.05B, 3-year deal   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VZ
    ---
    CBS
    ---
    CMCSA
    ---
    DIS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...