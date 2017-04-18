Verizon CEO said he may be interested in merger with Disney, Comcast or CBS

The CEO of Verizon, Lowell McAdam is open to discussing the possibility of merging with Disney, Comcast, or CBS, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Shares of Comcast and CBS both rose over 1 percent after the news as trading ended Tuesday. Disney shares ended the day slightly higher.
McAdam told Bloomberg at their New York office, "If Brian [Roberts] came knocking on the door, I'd have a discussion with him about it."
"Given what I know about architecture, financial requirement, cultural fit, there's never a dream deal," McAdam said.
There's an M&A arms race going on in the telecom industry. Verizon rival AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015, is trying to get government approval for its $85 deal to buy Time Warner by the end of the year.
(Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.)
