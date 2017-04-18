What the UK’s early election means for Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May "reluctantly" announced a snap general election on Tuesday, blaming divisions within Parliament over Brexit as the impetus behind her abrupt reversal of position.

"I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election and seek your support for the decisions I must take," declared the prime minister upon revealing that the country will vote on June 8, provided a motion proposing early elections to be tabled to lawmakers Wednesday receives the necessary two-thirds majority support.

May's decision represents a sharp backtrack from her position until now, which had been that holding an election before 2020 would be an unnecessary distraction from the monumental task of successfully navigating an exit for the U.K. from the European Union.

"The country is coming together, but Westminster is not," she said, adding that "division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit."