Facebook’s augmented reality push could solve one of its biggest headaches

Augmented reality (AR) – where digital images are overlaid on the real world – was front and center of the opening day of Facebook's F8 developers' conference. While it is technology that is in its infancy, it could be a big growth driver for the social networking giant.

At the end of last year, Facebook's chief financial officer David Wehner warned that ad revenue would slow "meaningfully" in 2017 because ad load was getting saturated. Ad load refers to the ratio of ads to personal posts. After all, there is only so many ads Facebook can shove in a news feed.

But some of Facebook's F8 announcements could solve this problem which is becoming a concern for investors.