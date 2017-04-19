When U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a surprise election this week, some readers of the BBC first learned of the startling political news not from the news giant's website or Twitter feed, but from a piece of software known as a bot.

Within minutes of the announcement, consumers who follow the BBC's Facebook page received an automated digital alert, delivered via the social network's Messenger service.

And the bot, generated automatically by a piece of software from The Bot Platform, a London-based startup, didn't stop at delivering the news.

Like a good journalist, it added some context.

Because it had been programmed to know that May's reasons for the move stemmed from the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, it followed the alert with a question:

Might the newly informed reader want to take a quiz on Brexit?

A 'yes' answer to that query in turn triggered another question:

'Does the EU limit the size of coffins?'

The question spoke to a concern of many pro-Brexit U.K. voters about over-reaching EU bureaucrats.

But there is no such limit, so that concern at least was unfounded.

A correct answer to the BBC survey question in turn generated a short GIF animation showing U.K. foreign minister Boris Johnson cheering the news consumer's political knowledge.

The entertaining animation was an example of how developers are continuing to experiment with Facebook's emerging bots platform. The company made its first push into bots at last year's F8 developer conference, and announced on Tuesday that 100,000 have already been created, but acknowledged that it still has work to do getting those bots used by more people.

One reason may be that a lot of developers have been trying to imitate human conversation.

"People want bots to help them do things, not chat with them," said Syd Lawrence, founder and CEO of The Bot Platform, a five-year-old company that's developed other bots for Warner Music, Monster Energy drinks and the Chelsea FC.