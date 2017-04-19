Facebook is taking a second crack at designing 360-degree cameras

Facebook on Wednesday introduced two new 360-degree cameras that will join the company's Surround 360 degree lineup of products. They'll enable photographers and videographers to gather more immersive media that will allow users, particularly those with virtual reality headsets like the Oculus, to feel like they're reliving the moment.
Facebook is making a big bet on virtual reality and its cousin, augmented reality, where computer images are superimposed over the real world. On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called augmented reality "Act 2" for Facebook.