Facebook is taking a second crack at designing 360-degree cameras

The x24 and x6 are equipped with 24 cameras and 6 cameras respectively. Both devices are capable of shooting in six degrees of freedom -- that is, they can move forward/backward, up/down, and left/right -- allowing them to capture a full 360-degree video or images.

Facebook said that, while some of its partners appreciated its original open source approach it introduced with last year's Surround 360 design, these cameras are for partners who just want one product.

"We're planning to license these new designs to a select group of commercial partners, with the goal of releasing a product later this year," Facebook said.

It hs no plans to sell the x24 or x6 direct to consumers.