    The Fed

    Fed's Fischer: US monetary policy normalization likely to be gradual

    • Stanley Fischer, vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said a gradual path of policy normalization will help ensure U.S. economic growth, while limiting "undesirable spillovers abroad."
    • So far, market reactions to rate hikes have been benign as participants see them as a signal of the central bank's confidence in the U.S. economic outlook, Fischer said.
    • That confidence has subsequently boosted optimism for the global economy, he said.
    Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said U.S. monetary policy normalization is likely to be measured.

    "A gradual and ongoing removal of accommodation seems likely both to maximize the prospects of a continued expansion in the U.S. economy and to mitigate the risk of undesirable spillovers abroad," Fischer said in remarks prepared for a Wednesday event hosted by the International Banking Research Network and the International Monetary Fund.

    He explained that markets have had a "favorable reaction" to the central bank's policy decisions. Fischer said that market participants see rate hikes as a signal of "confidence in the underlying prospects for the U.S. economy that in turn has increased confidence in the global outlook: A strong U.S. economy is a major plus for the global economy."

    Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen.
    It's possible that both domestic and international business conditions could align, Fischer said.

    He added that downside risks to overseas economies are noticeably smaller and that foreign growth appears more entrenched.

    In Europe, for example, the U.K. decision to leave the European Union "entails many unknowns," but he said it hasn't yet "resulted in significant financial market disruptions."

    Fischer also said China's economy seems to be on more solid footing, which has helped stabilize the country's currency.

