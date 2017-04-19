In March, the firm took an online poll of 500 adults with children ages 5 years and under.

By contrast, these millennial parents report spending approximately $10,000 a year on child care expenses — which accounts for about 12 percent of income, according to the study.

They're also devoting more than 30 percent of their income to housing costs.

"There's a lack of education about life insurance," said Yaron Ben-Zvi, co-founder and CEO of Haven Life.

"People often assume they have adequate coverage through their employer, but it's inadequate in terms of the amount and you can't take it with you if you leave the job," he said.

Here's how to figure out whether you have enough to insure your young family.