Apple may relocate the iPhone 8 fingerprint reader

A new picture of a purported schematic for the Apple iPhone 8 suggests Apple is going to make some drastic changes to the location of the fingerprint reader.

The photo was published to Twitter by blogger Sonny Dickson, who has published accurate information about past iPhones, including pictures of new models before they came out.

The rendering shows Apple may move the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone, while also adding a dual-camera module that sits vertically on the back of the phone. The current iPhone 7 Plus has two cameras though the module is horizontal.

There are a couple of important takeaways here.

First, Pacific Crest Securities' Andy Hargreaves said on Tuesday that Apple is facing supply chain headwinds that may force it to ditch the fingerprint reader altogether. The image from Dickson suggests that, perhaps, Apple may simply relocate it instead. Apple has apparently struggled to find a way to embed the fingerprint reader into new OLED displays from Samsung.

Second, the change in camera modules appears to lend some credibility to reports that Apple will add some sort of augmented reality function on the most high-end iPhone 8. It's still unclear what AR plans Apple has, but there are suggestions it will require new camera sensors.

Hargreaves said on Tuesday that the iPhone 8 may face some delays. Apple is still expected to introduce two additional iPhones, however, that may not offer some of the more advanced features of the iPhone 8.

An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.