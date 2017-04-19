Makeup guru Bobbi Brown's new chapter: Get customers back in department stores

Bobbi Brown, who left her namesake cosmetics company late last year, is taking on a new challenge that's been baffling a retail industry ravaged by e-commerce: how to create compelling reasons to bring shoppers back to brick-and-mortar stores.



The founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics was appointed creative consultant at Lord & Taylor this week, kicking off the partnership with a concept store-within-a-store called justBOBBI.



"It's basically a creative pop-up shop that really talks more about lifestyle. There's beauty in there. There's beauty tools. There's great health supplements," Brown told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.



"We are all buying online. There's no question," Brown acknowledged. But justBOBBI is a "way to bring people into the store," she said.



Retailers have to be creative "in order to bring the customer back," she said, hoping to be that catalyst at Lord & Taylor. "Right now, it's on LordandTaylor.com and we're in five stores. And there are plans for growth and new things."



Even with the pressure from online shopping, Brown believes retailers should not abandon physical stores.



"People still want to touch and feel things," she said. "We need talented people hanging around to give a reason for people to come into a store."