Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday, bolstered by strong performances from its trading and investment banking businesses.
The results, boosted by a double in bond trading revenue, alleviated concerns that the bank faced similar challenges in the quarter as the other big trading-centered firm on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs, which said on Tuesday its earnings missed expectations because it failed to navigate a
Here's Morgan Stanley's report card for the first quarter:
- EPS: $1 versus 88 cents expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus
- Revenue: $9.7 billion versus $9.266 billion expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus
- Global wealth management revenue: $4.1 billion versus $4.09 billion expected by StreetAccount analysts' consensus
- Institutional securities: $5.15 billion versus $4.69 billion expected by StreetAccount analysts' consensus
- Investment banking: $1.55 billion versus $1.16 billion expected by StreetAccount analysts' consensus
- Fixed income trading: $1.7 billion versus $1.58 billion expected by StreetAccount analysts' consensus
- Equities trading: $2.0 billion $1.96 billion expected by StreetAccount analysts' consensus
Morgan's earnings per share nearly doubled from last year's first quarter, while sales rose 19.7 percent.
Bond trading revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $873 million in the year-earlier period. Equities trading revenue decreased marginally but still came in above analysts' expectations. The company's institutional securities segment, which encompasses fixed income and equities trading, notched revenues of $5.15 billion, marking a 39.2 percent year-over-year increase.