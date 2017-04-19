U.S. oil futures threaten to crack $50 per barrel, with just weeks to go before OPEC and other producers have to sign off on a new deal to hold down production.

The rapid decline in prices Wednesday was partly a technical response to the May futures contract's expiration, as well as a negative response to an unexpected increase in U.S. gasoline supplies. That futures contract expires at the close Thursday, and it lost 3.8 percent to $50.44 per barrel Wednesday. The June contract fell to about the same level.

Meanwhile, OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed in December to a six-month deal to cut 1.8 million barrels from the world market, helping boost oil prices to the mid-$50s. But oil prices have waned whenever supply worries re-emerge. OPEC technical staff this month is expected to make a recommendation on whether to extend the cuts, and OPEC's monitoring committee meets the day before OPEC's May 25 meeting.

"That tug of war in the mind of the market is bullish OPEC cuts, bearish U.S. recovery. That's still the market driver," said Michael Wittner, global head of oil research at Societe Generale. He noted U.S. production keeps increasing. "Do the production forces oppose? Yes. But do the numbers offset? No. The OPEC numbers are bigger, and it's much sooner. The size of the price drop today, it goes beyond the U.S. report or anything else fundamental. I think there's just some market positioning going on."

If West Texas Intermediate futures continue to drop, the decline could threaten equity prices, with the Dow already down more than 225 points in the past two days.

"The oil prices haven't fully kicked in down here," said Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS. He said the sell-off wasn't hitting stocks hard yet, but it could. "If oil breaks $50 here, I think it's going to be going to center stage," he said. The $50 has been a key psychological level for the market, and it's seen as a level where some shale producers can ramp up production.

U.S. weekly inventory data Wednesday was slightly bearish with an unexpected 1.5 million barrel jump in gasoline supplies and another increase in U.S. oil production to near 9.3 million barrels a day, the highest level since August 2015. But U.S. crude supply fell by a million barrels.

"There was a big jump in refinery utilization. We went from 91 percent to 92.9 percent. We're approaching full capacity when you start getting up around these numbers," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "It's bearish for gasoline in particular, to the extent the end product value comes down and pulls down the price of oil with it. The fact we're only down a million barrels on crude in the face of the refinery run rate speaks to how well supplied we continue to be. There was a misperception out there that when the refinery runs are finally cranked back up that you'd see these crude oil inventories plummet, and that's not the case."