This simple meal planning strategy will help you save money and reduce waste

If you're trying to save money, the first thing financial experts will tell you to do is stop eating out and start cooking your own meals.

But sometimes, that's easier said than done.

Not only does cooking require time, effort and creativity, but things come up and food often goes to waste, despite your best intentions. That's not great news for the planet or your budget.

My solution: Meal planning before I grocery shop so I'm only buying exactly what I need.

I previously wrote about my meal planning strategy for Business Insider. It became a crucial way to help me reduce costs while I completed a challenge to save half of my discretionary income for a month. Not only does this method help me save, it also helps reduce kitchen waste from unused produce or forgotten leftovers.