Trump's inaugural committee raised a record $106.7 million — here's who donated

Major corporations and business titans fueled a record fundraising haul for President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, according to newly released disclosures.
The president's inaugural committee raised $106.7 million, about double what was raised for President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. The biggest chunk of that haul came from casino magnate and major Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, who contributed $5 million.
The inauguration festivities took place on the weekend of Jan. 20, and many top donors got access to Trump and top administration officials. The donors did not need to be disclosed until 90 days after the inauguration.
Donors who gave more than $1 million, for instance, received tickets to a luncheon with Cabinet appointees and congressional leaders. Contributors who chipped in $500,000 could attend a dinner with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.
Here are other notable contributors, which include huge corporations and wealthy individuals. The contributors are based on an initial CNBC review of the filings. Donations appeared to come in sums as small as $50 and as large as $5 million.
- Telecom giant AT&T gave more than $2 million for the event. Part of the sum was listed as an in-kind payment for mobile equipment and software.
- Financial companies showed up frequently in the filing. Bank of America gave $1 million, while JPMorgan Chase and American Financial Group gave $500,000 each. Shares of banks have performed well since Trump's election, partly due to his pledges to roll back regulations on the financial industry.
- Energy companies, which Trump has pledged to empower through his efforts to roll back environmental regulations, also gave heavily to his inaugural committee. Chevron Products contributed $525,000, Citgo Petroleum gave $500,000, Exxon chipped in $500,000 and Murray Energy gave $300,000. Anadarko Petroleum and Continental Resource gave $100,000 each.
- Technology companies also show up on the report. Microsoft gave $500,000, part of which is listed as an in-kind contribution for equipment. Intel contributed $500,000, while Google gave $285,000.
- Businesses that Trump has publicly criticized also made major contributions to the inaugural committee. Boeing, which the president has criticized for the cost of its Air Force One contract, gave $1 million. General Motors, which Trump has slammed for putting some of its production outside of the United States, gave $498,650, partly in-kind contributions for vehicle expenses.
- Individual business and investing giants also gave huge contributions to the inauguration. Hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen gave $1 million, as did Robert Mercer, a major Republican donor. Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone CEO and chairman of Trump's business council, contributed $250,000. John Paulson, a hedge fund manager and Trump campaign advisor, also donated $250,000. Another hedge fund manager, Kenneth Griffin, gave $100,000.
- Sports team owners also had a major role in funding Trump's inauguration. Kraft Group, founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, gave $1 million. The team will visit the White House later Wednesday to celebrate its Super Bowl win. House Texans owner Robert McNair gave $1 million. The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, also contributed $1 million.