Trump's inaugural committee raised a record $106.7 million — here's who donated

Major corporations and business titans fueled a record fundraising haul for President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, according to newly released disclosures.

The president's inaugural committee raised $106.7 million, about double what was raised for President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. The biggest chunk of that haul came from casino magnate and major Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, who contributed $5 million.

The inauguration festivities took place on the weekend of Jan. 20, and many top donors got access to Trump and top administration officials. The donors did not need to be disclosed until 90 days after the inauguration.

Donors who gave more than $1 million, for instance, received tickets to a luncheon with Cabinet appointees and congressional leaders. Contributors who chipped in $500,000 could attend a dinner with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

Here are other notable contributors, which include huge corporations and wealthy individuals. The contributors are based on an initial CNBC review of the filings. Donations appeared to come in sums as small as $50 and as large as $5 million.