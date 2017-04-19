UK lawmakers officially approve June 8 election date

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE | AFP | Getty Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 19, 2017 ahead of the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons. British Prime Minister Theresa May called on April 18 for a snap election on June 8, in a shock move as she seeks to bolster her position before tough talks on leaving the EU. MPs are set to vote on the motion following Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
U.K. lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise call for a snap general election on June 8.
Britain's Prime Minister required a two-thirds majority from members of Parliament in the House of Commons and Wednesday's vote officially, and comfortably, passed the motion.
The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had said he would welcome the call for a general election in 50 days' time and so with the two main parties prepared to vote in favor, it had been widely expected to pass through Westminster.
The U.K. Parliament will now dissolve on May 3 in order for official campaigning to begin before British citizens head to the polls 25 days later.