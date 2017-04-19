UK lawmakers officially approve June 8 election date

U.K. lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise call for a snap general election on June 8.

Britain's Prime Minister required a two-thirds majority from members of Parliament in the House of Commons and Wednesday's vote officially, and comfortably, passed the motion.

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had said he would welcome the call for a general election in 50 days' time and so with the two main parties prepared to vote in favor, it had been widely expected to pass through Westminster.

The U.K. Parliament will now dissolve on May 3 in order for official campaigning to begin before British citizens head to the polls 25 days later.