    ×

    White House

    White House

    Watch: Trump welcomes the New England Patriots, without Tom Brady, to the White House

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomes the Super Bowl LI championship-winning New England Patriots to the White House.

    The team's superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, said Wednesday that he wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony due to "personal family matters."

    The event also comes after former Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez, serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead in his prison cell from an apparent suicide.

    More from CNBC.com:

    Here's how Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes decisions under enormous pressure

    Bill Belichick reveals his 5 rules of exceptional leadership

    4 things Bill Belichick asks the Patriots to do every day

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.