[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomes the Super Bowl LI championship-winning New England Patriots to the White House.

The team's superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, said Wednesday that he wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony due to "personal family matters."

The event also comes after former Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez, serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead in his prison cell from an apparent suicide.

