    Asia markets open higher on a strong US finish with markets focused on events in France

    • Suspected terrorist attack in Paris ahead of polls
    • Asian markets note Mnuchin comments on tax cut plans
    A passerby walks in front of a stock indicator at the window of a security company in Tokyo on March 31, 2017.
    Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP | Getty Images
    Asia markets rose early Friday after a strong session in the U.S. amid caution following a suspected terrorist shooting in Paris ahead of the first round of the presidential election at the weekend.

    One policeman was killed and two were injured after a gunman opened fire in central Paris on Thursday night.

    The shooting took place just before voters head to the polls in a tightly contested presidential race, with centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading the pack.

    Euro/dollar last traded at $1.0716, higher than the $1.06 levels seen earlier this week. One analyst, however, said that investors should not associate resilience in the currency with changing sentiment.

    "With political uncertainty still a recurrent theme in Europe, the incredible rebound that the euro has staged may be utilized by longer-term bears to send prices lower," FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a note.

    Investors were also focused on fresh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that tax reform plans could be unveiled soon.

    Markets in Asia appeared relatively unfazed by the headlines in Europe and traded higher across the board. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was 0.77 percent higher in early trade. The Kospi and ASX 200 made more modest gains of 0.44 percent and 0.32 percent respectively.

    In corporate news, Western Digital is reportedly mulling a joint bid with Japanese government-backed players for Toshiba's prized semiconductor business, Reuters said. Western Digital is the U.S. partner of Toshiba's chip business. Toshiba shares were down 1.32 percent in early trade.

    The dollar index trekked higher on Friday, with the dollar trading at 99.832 against a basket of rivals. This is higher than levels around 99.6 seen in the previous session. The greenback made a second consecutive session of gains against the yen, trading at 109.35 compared to the 108 handle in the last session. Cable held mostly steady, with the pound/dollar trading at 1.28 at 7.55 am HK/SIN.

    Oil prices were cautiously higher as markets grappled with higher U.S. shale production and comments that OPEC output cuts were likely to be extended. U.S. crude was up by 0.12 percent at $50.77 a barrel. Brent crude was gained 0.09 percent to trade at $53.04.

    On the economic front, Hong Kong reports inflation and unemployment data at 4:30pm HK/SIN.

    U.S. equities closed higher on Mnuchin's tax reform comments, with the Dow Jones industrial average bouncing 0.85 percent or 174.22 points to close at 20,578.71 and the S&P 500 rising 0.76 percent or 17.67 points to close at 2,355.84.

