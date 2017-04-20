Asia markets open higher on a strong US finish with markets focused on events in France

Asia markets rose early Friday after a strong session in the U.S. amid caution following a suspected terrorist shooting in Paris ahead of the first round of the presidential election at the weekend.

One policeman was killed and two were injured after a gunman opened fire in central Paris on Thursday night.

The shooting took place just before voters head to the polls in a tightly contested presidential race, with centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading the pack.

Euro/dollar last traded at $1.0716, higher than the $1.06 levels seen earlier this week. One analyst, however, said that investors should not associate resilience in the currency with changing sentiment.

"With political uncertainty still a recurrent theme in Europe, the incredible rebound that the euro has staged may be utilized by longer-term bears to send prices lower," FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a note.

Investors were also focused on fresh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that tax reform plans could be unveiled soon.

Markets in Asia appeared relatively unfazed by the headlines in Europe and traded higher across the board. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was 0.77 percent higher in early trade. The Kospi and ASX 200 made more modest gains of 0.44 percent and 0.32 percent respectively.