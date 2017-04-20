Republicans have a new plan to repeal Obamacare — and here it is

Republicans have a new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare 2 Hours Ago | 00:57

Republican lawmakers have a new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare in a bid to bridge the gap between the House Freedom Caucus and moderates, according to a document obtained by CNBC.

Politico first obtained the document about the health-care bill proposal.

A Freedom Caucus source told CNBC the changes to the health bill would secure 25 to 30 "yes" votes from the Freedom Caucus, and the new bill would get "very close" to 216 votes. The source said that 18 to 20 of those "yes" votes would be new.

Two senior GOP aides told CNBC no vote is scheduled for next week, but a discussion is expected via conference call on Saturday.

