As celebrities who use social media to endorse products are warned that they must properly label their posts as advertising, a new global report warns marketers not to attempt to pass off branded messages as editorial or unbiased content.

The report from Kantar Media asked more than 5,000 people in the U.S., U.K, Brazil, China and France "'what counts as 'advertising'?" and 64 percent said they considered messages from brands on social media to be ads, as well as "native" content, which is when an ad is formatted to look like an article or social post.

"Even editorially-formatted techniques (like native), are seen for what they are by the majority. All formats can play a role in positioning and building a brand; but advertisers would be advised not to pretend that these advertiser-controlled messages are something they are not.

"Trying to fool the consumer by passing these ads off as objective in some way is unlikely to succeed," states Kantar Media's "Dimension" report, published online today.