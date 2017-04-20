Several Google engineers have left one of its most secretive AI projects to form a stealth start-up

Google has slowly been pulling back the curtain on homegrown silicon that could define the future of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Some key creators of that project -- the Tensor Processing Unit, or TPU -- recently left to team up with Chamath Palihapitiya, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent and outspoken young venture investors, on a stealth start-up.

Groq Inc. is the name of the company, at least for the time being.

There's no website and no promotional materials. All that exists online are a couple SEC filings from October and December showing that the company raised $10.3 million, and an incorporation filing in the state of Delaware on September 12.

"We're really excited about Groq ," Palihapitiya wrote in an e-mail. "It's too early to talk specifics, but we think what they're building could become a fundamental building block for the next generation of computing."

Groq names three principals in the SEC documents: Jonathan Ross, who helped invent the TPU, Douglas Wightman, an entrepreneur and former engineer at the Google X "moonshot factory" and Palihapitiya, the founder of investment firm Social Capital. The listed address is Social Capital's headquarters.

Palihapitiya told CNBC last month that he invested in a team of ex-Googlers who helped build the chip, which he first heard about on an earnings call two-and-a-half years ago.

"They randomly mentioned that they built their own chip for AI and I thought, what is going on here, why is Google competing with Intel?" Palihapitiya said in an interview on "Squawk Box."