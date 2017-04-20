Several Google engineers have left one of its most secretive AI projects to form a stealth start-up

Google has slowly been pulling back the curtain on homegrown silicon that could define the future of machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Some key creators of that project -- the Tensor Processing Unit, or TPU -- recently left to team up with Chamath Palihapitiya, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent and outspoken young venture investors, on a stealth start-up.
Groq Inc. is the name of the company, at least for the time being.
There's no website and no promotional materials. All that exists online are a couple SEC filings from October and December showing that the company raised $10.3 million, and an incorporation filing in the state of Delaware on September 12.
"We're really excited about
"They randomly mentioned that they built their own chip for AI and I thought, what is going on here, why is Google competing with Intel?" Palihapitiya said in an interview on "Squawk Box."