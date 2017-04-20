Trump looks like he'll miss another deadline on another promise

President Donald Trump apparently will miss another deadline for another goal he once confidently touted for his administration.

In January, Trump promised to "appoint a team to give me a plan" to combat cyberattacks, and to do so within 90 days of taking office. Thursday marks the 90th day of his administration, and so far, Trump has appointed no team.

Trump has already missed other deadlines he personally set, such as a plan to defeat the so-called Islamic State that he said his generals would have within his first 30 days in office. Instead, the United States does not appear to have substantively altered the strategy that was put into effect against ISIS by the Obama administration.

Trump's promise to assemble the cybersecurity team came after he was briefed on cyberattacks from abroad, including those that the U.S. intelligence community has concluded were part of a Russian effort to influence the 2016 election. In a Jan. 13 tweet, Trump repeated his pledge to "have a full report on hacking within 90 days."

He has not announced a team, and it does not appear the effort is on the White House's agenda Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment.