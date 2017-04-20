Structural reforms in Indonesia's capital city, one of the world's most populous, could slow following the results of a religiously-charged gubernatorial election.
Unofficial results on Wednesday showed former education minister Anies Baswedan of the opposition Great Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, eclipsing incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, to be Jakarta's next governor in a tight race that has sparked concerns about religious pluralism in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
A more pressing concern for foreign investors, however, is the potential hit to measures introduced under Ahok's term that have helped underline Indonesia's status as an emerging market darling.