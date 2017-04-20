KCG shares jump on news of buyout by securities trading firm Virtu Financial

Shares of securities trading firm KCG Holdings soared more than 11 percent Thursday morning after it was announced the company is being acquired by New York-based Virtu Financial for approximately $1.4 billion.

Shares of Virtu also climbed about 7 percent in premarket trading Thursday on this news.

The deal was first reported by CNBC on Wednesday evening, and KCG later released a statement on the acquisition Thursday morning, along with its quarterly earnings.

The $20 per-share purchase price represents a premium of 46 percent over KCG's closing share price of $13.73 on March 14, prior to the circulation of media reports of this deal.

"After a thorough evaluation, KCG's Board of Directors concluded that the proposal from Virtu provides compelling value for KCG's stockholders," KCG Chairman Charles Haldeman said in a statement.

The deal, which was unanimously approved by Virtu's board of directors, is expected to close during the third quarter this year, the companies added. Following the close of the transaction, Virtu Chief Executive Douglas Cifu will lead over the combined company.

"Virtu and KCG both have a heritage of using technology to make markets more efficient," Cifu said in a statement. "... there is immediate opportunity for revenue growth and significant cost savings."

On Thursday, KCG reported first-quarter sales of $255.4 million, topping a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $249.4 million.

As of Wednesday's close, shares of KCG have climbed more than 40 percent over the last 12 months are are up more than 33 percent year-to-date.