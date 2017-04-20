Trump blasts Canada on trade, calls its actions a 'disgrace'

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Canada for its trade policies, singling out multiple industries in that country and saying among other things that "what they have done to our dairy farmer workers is a disgrace."

Trump frequently singles out individual countries, including close allies, with claims that they're taking unfair advantage of the United States. He typically does so without citing evidence.

"We're not going to let Canada take advantage [of the U.S.]," Trump told the group of reporters, vowing to get to the "negotiating table" swiftly.

Trump said that Canada was hurting U.S. timber and lumber jobs as well.

