Venezuela donated $500,000 to Trump fund amid spiralling economic woes and rising death toll

The Venezuelan government donated $500,000 to President Donald Trump's inauguration fund despite on-going economic and political turmoil that has spouted the worst protests in years and a rising death toll.

Newly released records show that the Citgo Petroleum, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PVDSA, was one of the biggest corporate donors to the swearing-in ceremony, ranking with the likes of JP Morgan Chase and Exxon.

The donation came under Bank of America, which contributed $1 million, according to papers filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.