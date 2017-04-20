Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks about tax reform, shutdown deadline

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will speak about economic policy Thursday as questions swirl about the Trump administration's tax-reform plan and the looming government shutdown deadline.

Mnuchin will appear at the Institute of International Finance Washington Policy Summit.

The Treasury secretary this week backed off his previous statement that he wanted to see "very significant" tax reform passed by Congress' August recess. In a Financial Times interview, he said getting a bill to President Donald Trump's desk before August is "highly aggressive to not realistic at this point."

Mnuchin could give more details about possible provisions of the tax plan and comment on the April 28 deadline for Congress to keep the government running.