Too good for your job? Here are 4 ways to improve your attitude and your situation

Since doing a job that doesn't use your skills and talents can feel frustrating, overqualified employees are often bored and already shopping around. There's another solution, though, says Berrin Erdogan, professor of management at Portland State University, who has run several studies on overqualified employees.
"For the person who is overqualified, the feeling that one is deprived of the job one deserves is a disturbing feeling," says Erdogan. "We call this 'relative deprivation.' Even though the job is objectively not bad, it is beneath the skill levels and qualifications of the employee."
Over the long term, it can be bad for your sense of self, she says in a recent reddit Ask-me-Anything question and answer session.