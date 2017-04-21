Too good for your job? Here are 4 ways to improve your attitude and your situation

"If the person ends up at a lower level position, they are thinking that they are deprived of something they should have had. It has negative consequences for well being, and health."

Here's what you can do to improve your attitude and your situation.

1. Look for ways to teach more junior employees

"Serving as a mentor could be helpful," says Erdogan. "Sharing your expertise with newcomers and other colleagues when needed is oftentimes motivational and counteracts some of the harmful effects of overqualification."

2. Pitch your boss new, exciting projects

"There is task crafting. It is not possible in every job and every company, but instead of seeing a job as something fixed, you could look for ways of enlarging and enriching the job," says Erdogan.

Think creatively about how you can do more in your job and approach your manager with ideas.