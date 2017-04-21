Bond investors eye data, French election

U.S. government debt prices were broadly lower on Friday morning as investors eyed the release of existing home sales at 10:00 a.m. ET and developments in France, where the first round of the French presidential will take place on Sunday.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.2427 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8938 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Sunday will see French voters cast their ballots in the first round of their presidential election. The race is seen as too close to call, and could have a wide ranging impact depending on the result.



Those in the running include the far right candidate Marine Le Pen; the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron; and the conservative candidate Francois Fillon. The top two candidates in the first round will face a runoff on May 7.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.00 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.70 a barrel, down 0.02 percent.