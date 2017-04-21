Government shutdown would create mortgage roadblocks

What else can go wrong with my mortgage application?

Borrowers who are applying for an FHA or VA mortgage could run into delay if workers from those departments are sent home, and there's no one available to process the loan.



A loan could also be delayed if a lender tries to verify a Social Security number. That's often required if something in an application doesn't match the information associated with a Social Security number in a credit report or other database, even if it's just a typo. If the lender tries to verify the number with the Social Security Administration, and no one at the agency answers the phone, that borrower could be out of luck.



Last time around, the FHA put out an FAQ to help lenders figure out how to work around some of these roadblocks.



What if I can't get approved in time for my closing date?



It's possible the deal could fall through, but it's much more likely the contract will just be extended. The last time the government shut down, some 17 percent of closings were delayed, according to a December 2013 survey by the National Association of Realtors.



But a handful of transactions were scuttled, and a few sellers reported that they lost bids because of the shutdown. Some 3 percent said they got a weaker offer, likely because of the uncertainty buyers faced over the length of the furloughs.



One thing that has changed since the last shutdown: The housing market is stronger than it was in 2013, and the volume of mortgage applications is higher, Stevens said.

That means while the odds of any individual mortgage applicant hitting a roadblock would still be relatively small, the number of buyers affected would be greater this time around.