The President is also claiming that he created 600,000 jobs since his time in office began. No doubt, he can take credit for a stock market rally and consumer confidence jumping on hopes that his business friendly agenda would pass, but that has yet to translate into actual job creation.
He promised to remove special interests from government, drain the swamp, increase transparency and close the revolving door between government officials and lobbying.
His own "special" interest, the family business, is benefiting from his presidency, as his trust is held in his name, his son, Eric, plans to brief him quarterly on Trump deals, while daughter Ivanka gains trademarks in China after sitting next to China's president Xi at a recent State gathering.
President Trump's re-election campaign and joint party committees have directed $500,000 in campaign funds to Trump companies since Trump ascended to the White House, amid myriad other reported violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.
Again, a constituency of one benefits for none.
Even on the military front, the president has talked loudly but carried a tiny stick. His understandable response to the Syrian gas attack, left the Syrian airbase intact but destroyed a mosque.
His "armada" sent to the Sea of Japan to threaten North Korea was heading 3,000 miles in the opposite direction, although no one in the White House bothered to correct the record until recently.
It was a bluff … something even a failed casino owner knows something about. The problem is if you bluff and lose … you can't bluff again.
It's about the show. It's about theatrics. It's about gilding the lily.
The Trump presidency, in its early days, is already looking like a failed effort, one that uses gold paint to cover bronze trim.
It may also be used to make Trump rich again, even if it fails to make America great again.
Commentary by Ron Insana, a CNBC and MSNBC contributor and the author of four books on Wall Street. Follow him on Twitter @rinsana.
