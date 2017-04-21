This Dow stock just hit all-time highs—and traders see more gains ahead

Some strategists foresee more upside for McDonald's ahead of its quarterly earnings report next week.

Erin Gibbs, equity chief investment officer at S&P Global, says the fundamentals are now lining up nicely for the stock.

"Fresh not frozen beef has been the recent positive headline for McDonald's but it does have a few other things going for it," Gibbs wrote to CNBC in an email Thursday.



Specifically, its forward price-earnings ratio has come down from its mid-2016 peaks, and is now more in line with its recent average, she wrote. And the stock offers one of the highest dividend yields in the consumer discretionary sector — nearly 3 percent. Another positive element, Gibbs noted, is the company's recent organizational and leadership changes.

The company's stock hit a new high of $133.44 on Thursday.



While revenue is expected to decline over the next three years, margins are projected to increase, leading to higher earnings growth, Gibbs wrote. The company is expecting 8 percent earnings growth for 2017 and 2018.

From a technical standpoint, McDonald's is set up very constructively in the short term, said Evercore ISI's head of technical analysis, Rich Ross.



Ross has observed a recent "textbook breakout" from an 18-month trading range between about the $111 and $131 marks, and projects another $20 of upside from current levels. Such a rally to the upside would imply a move up to $153 a share, "so currently this presents a good buying opportunity."



Looking further back, however, Ross said there is some "ominous symmetry" between this month's price action and that of April 2013.



Four years ago, "You had a very similar setup. Twenty percent decline, 20-plus percent rally, we push out to an all-time high in April of 2013," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." And that breakout to a new all-time high from a technical standpoint failed, and the stock traded in a rather narrow range over the next two years.

"So if this breakout were to fail and drop back into the pattern below that $130 level, I would not be quite as sanguine on this stock here," he said.



A group of 31 McDonald's franchisees said in a recent Nomura Instinet survey that they expect same-store sales at their respective locations to have grown 0.8 percent in the first quarter.



The stock is up more than 9 percent year to date; analysts on average give McDonald's an overweight rating with a slightly bullish $136.58 target price, per FactSet.