Curb your spending now rather than later

It would be personal finance blasphemy to not mention that once you turn 50 you can take advantage of higher catch-up contribution limits and stuff more money in your 401(k) and IRA. But what often gets overlooked is the other side of your balance sheet. Copeland says at this juncture one of the best moves is to reduce your cost of living.

"Get your spending in order and you may not need to have as much saved for retirement because you will need to replace less later on," Copeland said.

Downsizing, or making it a priority to get the mortgage paid off, can also make it more practical to downshift to a lower-paying/part-time job later on.

Make your future self more employable

Just 40 percent of baby boomers with an eye on working longer told TCRS they are keeping their job skills up to date. Less than 60 percent were focused on performing well at their job, and only 14 percent are locked into the need to network.

"If you want to work longer, all those should be at 100 percent," Collinson said. "One of the major disconnects is that few people have taken the important steps to help themselves be able to continue working. You need to be proactive sooner than later."

If your employer offers job training, "you should be the first to sign up," she said. Or check out what's available online or at a local community college. Many employers offer tuition reimbursement, and the first $5,200 of assistance is tax-free for employees.