    Trump calls first 100 days a ‘ridiculous standard’ — even though he set it as a standard

    President Donald Trump
    Cheriss May | NurPhoto | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump

    Donald Trump just called using his first 100 days in office to judge him a "ridiculous standard," but he repeatedly boasted about what he would achieve in that exact time frame before he took office.

    Trump tweeted Friday morning that "no matter what I accomplish during this ridiculous standard of the first 100 days," media organizations "will kill!" He said he has accomplished "a lot," including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

    But before he took office, Trump set out a "contract with the American voter" that included a "100-day action plan." He still has a lot of work to do if he wants to accomplish everything in that contract before his 100th day in office, which comes next week.

    Here's how far the Trump administration has gotten with his 100 days agenda. The items highlighted in green are what Trump has achieved, while the items in red are areas where he's come up short:

    Voters who wish to hold Trump to the contract would do well to read the fine print. Rather than achieving his promises, the contract calls for his administration "to immediately pursue" three, multipoint action items intended to "clean up corruption," protect American workers and "restore security."

    The White House has repeatedly highlighted Gorsuch's confirmation, as well as a string of executive orders aiming to start slashing regulations or fixing what Trump calls flawed trade relationships, as evidence of the progress he has made. But his first major legislative initiative, replacing the Affordable Care Act, failed in dramatic fashion last month, and a Trump-backed tax reform plan has not yet taken the floor in Congress.