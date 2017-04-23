Euro jumps to 5½-month high after exit polls show Macron and Le Pen in French election runoff

The euro reached a five-and-a-half month high against the dollar when markets opened Sunday evening as exit polls in the French presidential election indicated a victory for centrist Macron.

The single currency jumped to $1.09395 in early trade after having closed at $1.0723, according to Reuters data. This was a 2 percent jump on the day.

This comes after exit polls showed the independent candidate Emmanuel Macron gathered most of the votes in the first round of the French election. The same polls indicated that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen placed second in the first vote and both will dispute the presidency on May 7, when the runoff vote takes place.