Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face one another in the final round of the French presidential election on May 7, according to exit polls released at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron of the independent En Marche party secured the lion's share of votes in Sunday's preliminary election at 24 percent, with the far-right's Marine Le Pen of France's National Front party trailing narrowly behind at 22 percent, according to Harris poll estimates.