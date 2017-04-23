Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face one another in the final round of the French presidential election on May 7, according to exit polls released at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Global markets breathed a sigh of relief to see establishment candidate Macron receive the largest portion of votes in the first round.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron of the independent En Marche party secured the lion's share of votes in Sunday's preliminary election at 23.7 percent, with the far-right's Marine Le Pen of France's National Front party trailing narrowly behind at 21.7 percent, according to Harris poll estimates.

Official results are only due in the next couple of days. Separately, the French Interior ministry announced at 10:30 p.m. local time that Emmanuel Macron had at that partial stage of counting won 23.11 percent of the vote versus Le Pen's 23.08 percent. These results, however, do not show votes from the largest cities in France.

Looking ahead, Macron is expected to win the second round of the French election with 62 percent of the vote versus 38 percent for Le Pen, according to a poll from Ipsos/Sopra Steria released on Sunday evening.

In a speech made after Sunday's exit polls were released, Le Pen vowed to defend France against globalization and declared that now is the time to free the French population from an arrogant elite.

Meanwhile, Macron told his supporters in Paris that he will seek to build a parliamentary majority as soon as Monday as part of his bid to become president and represent the voice of hope for both France and Europe.