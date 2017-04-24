After-hours buzz: AA, ESRX, WHR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Alcoa rose more than 2 percent in extended trading on Monday after the aluminum company reported an earnings beat. However, the company also reported a revenue miss. Alcoa posted first-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $2.66 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

Express Scripts shares tumbled almost 15 percent. Despite earnings that were in line with expectations, the company disappointed on revenue. The largest U.S. pharmacy benefits manager posted first-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share versus analyst expectations of $1.32 per share. Express Scripts reported revenue of $24.65 billion, while analysts expected revenue of $24.99 billion.

Whirlpool shares slipped more than 2 percent after a first-quarter earnings miss. The appliance maker reported EPS of $2.50 versus earnings expectations of $2.65 per share. The company posted revenue of $4.79 billion; analysts had expected revenue of $4.75 billion. Whirlpool also cut its 2017 earnings per share guidance to between $14.75 and $15.50, versus expectations of $15.48 per share.

Shares of T-Mobile dropped more than 1 percent after the telecom giant missed on revenues. T-Mobile reported a first-quarter earnings beat of 48 cents per share versus expectations of 35 cents per share. However, revenue came in just under Street estimates of $9.62 billion, at $9.61 billion for the first quarter.