Amazon will now sell subscriptions - like meal plans, Sling TV, and newspapers - for other companies

Amazon launched a new platform on Monday that allows companies with subscription services — from newspapers to TV streaming — to sell their plans on Amazon.
The "Subscribe with Amazon" marketplace allows consumers to buy subscriptions to products like SlingTV streaming, Headspace meditation, Dropbox Plus, as well as workout videos, online classes, meal plans and even matchmakers.
The marketplace also features more traditional subscriptions, similar to those that have become popular on Amazon's Kindle tablets, including the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, Wall Street Journal and New Yorker.
Amazon has worked to integrate more services into its platform, to keep people in its Prime membership program year-round. Though Amazon sells single-serve digital products like movies and music, it isn't alone in pushing more subscription options. Apple has also tried to add more video options to its subscription Apple Music